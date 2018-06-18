SLIDESHOW: Flash flooding washes out parts of Rockford

Severe thunderstorms swept in to the Rockford area on Monday, wreaking havoc on the evening commute by flooding streets.

Three to four inches of rain fell through the evening, with much of that within a one to two hour span. Roads became impassible at times after the torrential rain. With additional rain early Monday night, do not drive in flooded streets and if you do not have to be out in these conditions, stay home.



13 WREX viewers sent us these photos from across the city. If you have one to share, send it to news@wrex.com.



Count on the 13 Weather Authority for more updates. We're always tracking at www.wrex.com/weather.