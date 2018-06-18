Local athletes to compete in National Special Olympics

Seattle is hosting the Special Olympics national event this year and the three Stateline athletes representing Team Illinois are ready to show their skills and go for gold.

"I'm a little nervous but I'm also excited about it, to see what my competition is going to look like." said Team Illinois javelin thrower Susan Kuborn said.

This year marks the 50th anniversary of the Special Olympics.

Teams from all fifty states, including two from California and the District of Columbia will be present for the event.

Our hometown athletes are excited to be participating for Illinois and to know what it truly means to be an Olympian.

"To be above and beyond what people say or think or believe they can do or what those people are able to do matters," Team Illinois' unified bocce ball player John Fayhee said.

Our Olympians will be leaving for Seattle on Saturday, June 30th

The games will run through the first week of July.