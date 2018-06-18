Rockford gets $500K grant to clean up contaminated areas

Half a million dollars in federal funding are coming to Rockford to clean up contaminated areas in the city in the form of brownfield grants. The money will go toward cleaning up toxic pollutants in Rockford.



"Eliminating contaminated sites is critical in protecting the health of Rockford children, and is also a necessary step in helping spur development, job creation and economic growth for these areas," U.S. Sen. Tammy Duckworth said.



Her counterpart in the senate U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin said, "This federal funding will support efforts to clean up hazardous materials which undermine the health, growth and beauty of communities in Rockford."



The money could go toward cleanup at the old Barber Colman site, the old watch factory, the Chic Hotel and Lloyds Hearing. The city says it can use the money toward any property listed in the EPA application, but those would be priority.



"These RLF dollars are critical to our overall economic development strategies in identifying and removing environmental barriers to redeveloping brownfield sites, specifically vacant industrial buildings throughout out community," Mayor Tom McNamara said.