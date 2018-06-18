Free groceries available at summer markets

Families with children 18 and under are invited to shop for free groceries during three different dates in Loves Park this summer.



The Family Markets will be held at Wantz Park at 600 Clifford Ave. in Loves Park. They will take place from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on June 25 and July 13, and from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Aug. 9.



No registration or documentation is necessary. Families are asked to bring shopping bags to carry the groceries.



Summer Family Markets are held in cooperation with Northern Illinois Food Bank, Rockford Park District and Community Action.