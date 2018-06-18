Woman killed in Dekalb crash identified

Dekalb County Sheriff's Office has identified the woman killed in a weekend car crash as 30-year-old Dominique Coleman.



Officials say she died Sunday from injuries sustained in a crash on Saturday on First Street north of Coltonville Road.

According to the DeKalb County Sheriff's Office, an Escalade was trying to pass two cars when it hit another Toyota Rav4 traveling the opposite direction.

Officials say the Escalade left the road, hit a ditch and rolled multiple times. The driver was ejected from the car.

Deputies report the driver of the Escalade was not wearing a seat belt.

The driver of the Rav4 was treated for minor injuries and released.