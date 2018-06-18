Flood warnings in effect for the Kishwaukee River

update: A Flood Warning remains in effect until 12:00 PM Tuesday for the Kishwaukee River near Belvidere and Perryville. The river is expected to rise to near 13.5 feet by early Thursday morning. Flood stage is 12.0 feet.

Temperatures are much cooler this morning, sitting in the 60s with clouds and scattered showers. Showers and thunderstorms will be with us off and on throughout the day due to a stationary front sitting across northern Illinois. We stay cloudy with a NE wind of 5-10 mph. Temperatures will peak in the middle to upper 70s this afternoon.

Since the air is very humid and tonight's storms are moving slow, heavy rainfall is able to form and produce impressive rain totals. 1"+ for rainfall is possible within an hour or less, which could lead to flash flooding. Keep a close eye on road conditions and do not drive into any flooded roads.

Gusty winds over 30-40 mph are possible with these storms. The storms will have short breaks from time to time, but look for storms to continue into late this evening before dry weather is able to take over late tonight.

More scattered showers and storms will develop between Tuesday and Wednesday as the front that comes through tonight stalls out in the region. More rounds of heavy rain are possible through Wednesday.