Boone County law enforcement host active shooter training for businesses

Boone County law enforcement wants the community to be prepared for a situation they hope never happens: an active shooter incident.



That's why the Boone County Sheriff's Office and the Belvidere Police Department held a workshop Tuesday to educate the public on what to do if that ever happens.



Officials say schools have been involved in this training, but it's important for private sectors to be engaged as well. Most importantly, they say the community needs to know how to respond before police can get to a scene.



"Law enforcement knows what to do. They know how to deal with it but he private sector doesn't. It's all foreign to them," said Deputy Todd Houde with the sheriff's office. "We need to train everyone we can so e can save lives."



If anyone is interested in holding a workshop at your workplace, you can call the Boone County Sheriff's Office, the Belvidere Police Department or Metro Enforcement.