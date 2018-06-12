Rockford Police need public's help finding armed man

Rockford Police need your help finding an armed man accused of breaking in to a home.
Police say a man with a gun forced his way in to a home in the 700 block of Bohm Court. Investigators say the suspect ransacked the home and then ran away.
The victim wasn't hurt.
Police ask anyone with information to contact them or make an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers at 815-963-7867.
