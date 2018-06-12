New details released after former Beloit cop arrested on sex assault charges

New details are emerging about the investigation into a former Beloit Police officer who faces charges of sexual assault of a minor.

On Saturday, Beloit Police arrested 62-year-old Larry Woods, after a child's mother alerted authorities to the alleged crime.

At a news conference on Tuesday, police revealed the victim was a 14-year-old girl.

Beloit Police Chief David Zibolski also said the investigation showed that the relationship between woods and the victim had been going on for roughly a year.

"To this point the investigation is more than an allegation," Zibolski said. "I think we have seen enough corroboration of the information that has been obtained from the victim to lead us to this point."

Woods retired from the Beloit Police Department back in 2007 and had been working as a security guard at the Beloit Public Library and the Beloit School District.

Police said it is not clear where or how the relationship between Woods and the victim started.

According to the Beloit Public Library, Woods is on paid administrative leave until an internal investigation can be completed.

At this point, the Beloit Police Department is handling the investigation, despite Woods' service as an officer on the force more than 10 years ago.

Zibolski said the FBI could take over if there is evidence the relationship crossed state lines.