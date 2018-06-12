Illinois bar exam expanding - WREX.com – Rockford’s News Leader

Illinois bar exam expanding

ILLINOIS (WREX) -

Good news for attorneys in Illinois. 

Soon they can practice law in more states. Illinois adopted the uniform bar exam.

The exam takes 2 days and consists of multiple choice, essays and legal assignments

If the person passes the exam, the score can transfer to any state that recognizes it. 

Illinois is the 30th state to adopt the exam. The first tests in our state are set for July 2019. 
 

