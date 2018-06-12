Illinois bar exam expanding

Good news for attorneys in Illinois.
Soon they can practice law in more states. Illinois adopted the uniform bar exam.
The exam takes 2 days and consists of multiple choice, essays and legal assignments
If the person passes the exam, the score can transfer to any state that recognizes it.
Illinois is the 30th state to adopt the exam. The first tests in our state are set for July 2019.
Can't Find Something?
WREX
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WREX. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.