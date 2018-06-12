Home resident recovering after fire

A Rockford resident is recovering after they were injured in a house fire yesterday.

Officials say it happened around 11 p.m. in the 5500 block of Alma Drive. When firefighters got to the home, the fire was already under control. Officials say that the residents fought the fire with a garden hose and a fire extinguisher.

The resident that was injured suffered minor injuries from the flames. Firefighters have ruled the cause of the fire as accidental.