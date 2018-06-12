Rockford Police investigating home invasion

Rockford Police responded to a home invasion call last night.

It happened on Bohm Court, just north or Rural Street around 8:35 pm.

Officers got to the house and met with the victim who wasn't hurt.

The victim said they answered the door to a man armed with a handgun.

He robbed the home and ran away going south.

The incident is under investigation.

Anyone with information regarding this case is encouraged to contact:

Rockford Police Department (815) 966-2900

Winnebago County Crime Stoppers hotline (815) 963-7867.