Rockford Police investigating home invasion

Rockford Police responded to a home invasion call last night.
It happened on Bohm Court, just north or Rural Street around 8:35 pm.
Officers got to the house and met with the victim who wasn't hurt.
The victim said they answered the door to a man armed with a handgun.
He robbed the home and ran away going south.
The incident is under investigation.
Anyone with information regarding this case is encouraged to contact:
Rockford Police Department (815) 966-2900
Winnebago County Crime Stoppers hotline (815) 963-7867.
