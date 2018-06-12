Rockford Police and Fire Departments Compete in Battle of the Badges

Battle of the Badges is back, and you can show your support for first responders by donating blood this week.

The annual blood drive brings in first responders, their friends and family, and members of the community for blood donations. The donors pick if they're donating on behalf of the police or fire department. Donations are critical, especially leading up to the Fourth of July. The blood center says this is more than just a friendly competition.

"This is a great opportunity for us to one work with our first responders," Rock River Valley Blood Center Public Relations and Marketing Manager Jennifer Bowman said. "These people see the impact and the need and the necessity of having blood on the shelves when bad things happen."

The winning department gets announced on Friday, so you have until then to donate for Battle of the Badges. You can visit either Rock River Valley Blood Center locations on N. 6th Street or Perryville Road.