Rockford Police Department Hold Basketball Skills Camp

Rockford Police invited kids from the Orton Keyes housing development to help them stay active in a way they don't have access to at home.

District 2 kicked off its second annual basketball skills camp on Monday morning. Coaches and police officers will be working with 5th - 8th grade kids to improve their game through multiple drills and scrimmages throughout the week. Officers involved in the camp hope the takeaway for the kids is a stronger bond with their local law enforcement.

"I want them on Friday to walk away with knowing that they can trust us," Assistant Deputy Chief Mike Dalke said. "If they need help they can come to us and we'll provide that protection to them and their families as well."

The camp is free and is going on from 9-11 a.m. through Friday at District 2, which is located at 1410 Broadway.