Car crashes into Rockford home

A car crashed into a home on Monday morning after Rockford police say the driver was going to fast.
Police say around 6:30 a.m., a person was driving on 15th Ave. south of Broadway.
They say the driver was speeding and lost control around a curve.
The car ended up jumping a curb and crashing into the front porch of the home.
It is unclear if anyone was injured.
