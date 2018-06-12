Car crashes into Rockford home - WREX.com – Rockford’s News Leader

Car crashes into Rockford home

ROCKFORD (WREX) -

A car crashed into a home on Monday morning after Rockford police say the driver was going to fast. 

Police say around 6:30 a.m., a person was driving on 15th Ave. south of Broadway. 
They say the driver was speeding and lost control around a curve. 
The car ended up jumping a curb and crashing into the front porch of the home. 

It is unclear if anyone was injured. 
 

