World's Largest Swim Lesson returning to Rockford

The World's Largest Swim Lesson is set to return to Rockford next week.

The lessons are Thursday, June 21 at the following parks:

Magic Waters Waterpark: 12 p.m. - 12:30 p.m.

Harkins Aquatic Center: 2 p.m. - 2:30 p.m.

Alpine Pool: 5:30 p.m. - 6 p.m.

Registration starts one hour before the lesson. The swim lessons are free to anyone three years old or older.

The World's Largest Swim Lesson is held across the globe in an effort to teach people how to swim. It ended up in setting a Guinness World Record last year.

