World's Largest Swim Lesson returning to Rockford

The World's Largest Swim Lesson is set to return to Rockford next week.
The lessons are Thursday, June 21 at the following parks:
Registration starts one hour before the lesson. The swim lessons are free to anyone three years old or older.
The World's Largest Swim Lesson is held across the globe in an effort to teach people how to swim. It ended up in setting a Guinness World Record last year.
Can't Find Something?
WREX
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WREX. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.