Loves Park Man pleads guilty to child pornography charges

A Loves Park man has pleaded guilty to child pornography charges involving seven children.



Grant Wojahn, 37, took a plea in the case.



Prosecutors say he posed as a teenage girl on Facebook. They say he contacted a 13-year-old girl and persuaded her to take sexually explicit pictures. Prosecutors say Wojahn admitted he did the same thing to six other girls between the ages of 10 and 12.



He faces a minimum of 30 years behind bars.