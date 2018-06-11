Former Beloit police officer charged with sexual assault of a minor

A former Beloit Police Department officer is charged with sexual assault of a minor.



The City of Beloit Police Department says Larry Woods, 62, of Beloit, was taken in to custody Saturday after a child's mother alerted authorities to the alleged crime.



A news release says Woods retired as a patrol officer from the department in 2007. He was most recently working as a security guard with the School District of Beloit and the Beloit Public Library. Officials say he has been placed on administrative leave from the Beloit Public Library.



"The allegations against a former officer are abhorrent and tarnish the badge that so many men and women are proud to wear," said Police Chief David B. Zibolski. "Woods' actions with this child betray the community that he swore to protect. We appreciate the community's support as we further investigate Woods' actions."



Woods is expected to be arraigned Tuesday in Rock County Circuit Court.