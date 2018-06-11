Brief break from rain, but more showers & storms ahead

A much less active weather pattern is taking hold for the next several days. This is after a couple rounds of showers and thunderstorms over the weekend, which produced some hefty rainfall totals for many areas across the Stateline area.

Saturday morning rainfall amounts:

Woodstock......2.60"

Rockford.........2.60"

Sterling...........2.29"

Dixon..............2.05"

Roscoe...........1.92"

Ashton...........1.70"

Byron............1.70"

Capron.........1.39"

Steward.......1.37"

Machesney Park...1.31"

Paw Paw......1.19"

Rochelle.......1.05"

South Beloit....1.00"

Sunday morning rainfall amounts:

Sublette.........3.25"

Steward........2.16"

Dixon.............2.09"

Ashton...........2.09"

Amboy...........2.04"

Paw Paw.......2.03"

Somonauk.....1.72"

Rockford.......1.68"

Sterling..........1.51"

Byron.............1.05"

South Beloit...0.69"

Machesney Park....0.62"

Roscoe..........0.59"

Monday morning rainfall amounts:

Rockford...........0.17"

Oregon.............0.03"

Dixon................0.02"

There is a small chance for a spotty shower for Monday afternoon, with high temperatures in the mid to upper 70's. The rain showers and drizzle will be concentrated to near the I-80 and I-88 corridors. You can expect to see mostly clouds skies with a peak of sunshine.

There is a small chance of a shower or storm Tuesday and again Thursday, but at this point, no big rains appear in the offing. The cloudiness will keep temperatures seasonably cool today, but warm weather is ahead the rest of the week.