Former South Beloit commissioner killed in domestic violence shooting

The Winnebago County Coroner's Office has released the names of two men killed in a deadly domestic violence incident in South Beloit. They are 64-year-old Robert Stone and 37-year-old Vito Stone.



Robert Stone is a former city commissioner in South Beloit.

The incident happened at a home in the 2200 block of Blackhawk Boulevard just after midnight Sunday.

Police say Vito Stone shot and killed his father Robert Stone then turned the gun on himself. Officers say they found the body of Robert Stone in a tent in the backyard along with two small children.

Police say the two children were not injured and were reunited with their mother.



Police say this is a domestic incident and that there is no threat to the public.

The Winnebago County Sheriff's Department and Coroner's Office are assisting the South Beloit Police Department with this case.