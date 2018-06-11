City First Church hosts annual car, truck and motorcycle show

Dozens of cars, trucks and motorcycles revved up their engines Sunday outside of City First Church.

The church hosted its tenth annual car, truck and motorcycle show.

Crowds of people came out to check out the sweet rides as well as enjoy some live music.

New this year to the show was an award for best motorcycle.

"You know just for us as a church we love our community, we love the Rockford and stateline area," said Expansion Pastor Adam Seaton.

"We love seeing people come and we love every single person that comes here."

Rock River Ford and Miller Engineering also helped put on this year's car, truck and motorcycle show.