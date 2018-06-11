Dogs day out in Belvidere

Meyer's Tails Up Farm in Belvidere hosted its annual dogs day out yesterday.

Dozens of dogs and their owners came out to the farm to learn about behavior techniques, canine therapy and even some new tricks.

Owners of the farm say it's a great opportunity for pet owners to explore different services the farm has to offer, as well as try out new training.

"It's great to get people to come out and have an opportunity to ask questions. A lot of times people are confused or not exactly sure. They know their dog needs something, but they're not exactly sure what avenue they should go, and so it's great to have a lot of people out here that can just help them." said Gwen Meyer, owner of Meyer's Tails Up Farm.

Meyer's Farm is located along Irene Road in Belvidere, just off of Interstate 90.

