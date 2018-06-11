Rockford woman battered in home invasion

A Rockford woman is okay after a man she knew broke into her apartment and hit her.

Rockford Police say it happened around 6:30 a.m. on June 9th in the 2300 block of Kilburn Avenue. The woman told police that she invited the suspect into her apartment and they got into an argument. The suspect left the apartment after the argument but came back later and broke in.

The suspect left after hitting the woman. Rockford Police say they're searching for a male suspect in this case. Anyone with information is asked to call Rockford Police.