Fiery plane crash kills four in Wisconsin

Authorities say four people are dead after a plane caught fire and crashed in Monroe, Wisconsin, Sunday afternoon.

The Green County Sheriff's Office says it got a call about noon today of the plane flying at low altitude with flames coming from it.

Officials say the plane landed hard in an open field, then crashed into trees in a wooded area.

It was completely engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived.

Officials say 4 adults were on board; no one survived.

According to the flight plan , the plane was flying from Kenosha to Monroe.



