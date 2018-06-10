Rainfall roundup after a wet weekend in the Stateline

Thunderstorms dropped multiple inches of rain Saturday and Sunday mornings. Multiple rounds of convective thunderstorm systems moved through the Stateline this weekend. Each round brought heavy rainfall to at least some spots. Some locations even saw over 5 inches of rain in the past 72-hours.

The following rainfall reports are official reports from the National Weather Service out of Chicago.

Saturday morning rainfall amounts:

Woodstock......2.60"

Rockford.........2.60"

Sterling...........2.29"

Dixon..............2.05"

Roscoe...........1.92"

Ashton...........1.70"

Byron............1.70"

Capron.........1.39"

Steward.......1.37"

Machesney Park...1.31"

Paw Paw......1.19"

Rochelle.......1.05"

South Beloit....1.00"

Sunday morning rainfall amounts:

Sublette.........3.25"

Steward........2.16"

Dixon.............2.09"

Ashton...........2.09"

Amboy...........2.04"

Paw Paw.......2.03"

Somonauk.....1.72"

Rockford.......1.68"

Sterling..........1.51"

Byron.............1.05"

South Beloit...0.69"

Machesney Park....0.62"

Roscoe..........0.59"

72-hour rainfall totals provided by the National Weather Service out of Davenport:

Galena.........5.77"

Sterling........3.37"

Freeport......2.97"

Clinton.........2.71"

Shower and thunderstorm chances return late Monday night and continue into Tuesday. Periodic showers are possible through the end of the week.