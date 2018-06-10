South Beloit Police: Man kills father in domestic shooting

South Beloit Police investigate a deadly domestic incident on Sunday in which police say a 34-year-old man shot his father and then took his own life.

Police say they first responded to a home in the 2200 block of Blackhawk Boulevard just after midnight.

Police say a caller in the home told officers that her husband had a gun, had fired a shot and was threatening.

The woman also told police that her father-in-law and two small children were in a tent in the backyard.

Police say a man with a gun walked into a wooded area behind the home, fired two shots, came back out and shot himself in the head.

South Beloit Fire Department tried to revive the man, but he was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Officers say when they checked the backyard, they found 64-year-old man dead in a tent with two young children.

Police say the two children were not injured and were reunited with their mother.

The 64-year-old man died from gunshot wounds to the upper body.

Police say this is a domestic incident and that there is no threat to the public.

The Winnebago County Sheriff's Department and Coroner's Office are assisting the South Beloit Police Department with this case.