Rockford Police: Woman beaten during home invasion

Rockford Police investigate a home invasion, in which officers say a woman was beaten.

Officers responded to the 2300 block of Kilburn Avenue around 6:30 a.m. for a home invasion complaint.

When they arrived, officers learned a friend of the female tenant invited the suspect into the home.

That's when police say the tenant and friend got into an argument and the tenant convinced the suspect to leave.

A short time later, police say the suspect returned, forced his way into the apartment and beat the tenant.

Rockford Police ask anyone with information to contact them at 815-966-2900 or the Winnebago County Crime Stoppers at 815-963-7867.