Overnight storms bring the chance for heavy rain

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued by the National Weather Service for Winnebago, Ogle, Lee, Jo Daviess, Carroll, and Whiteside counties. The Watch is in effect until 2 AM Sunday. A line of thunderstorms will progress southeast and arrive in Northwest Illinois late. Thunderstorms may pose a wind and hail threat with wind gusts up to 60 mph.and quarter-sized hail.

Localized flooding and flash flooding will be a concern through Sunday morning. Already saturated areas are most at risk.

Another round of rain and thunderstorms will be arriving in the Stateline late Saturday. The primary concern is for heavy rain, especially in spots that picked up a couple inches of rain Saturday morning. 1/2 to 3/4 of an inch of new rainfall is anticipated, with isolated spots seeing more. In addition to heavy rain, wind gusts up to 60 mph will be possible with stronger storms, primarily west of I-39.

A Flash Flood Watch will go into effect at 1 AM until 10 AM Sunday. If you encounter any flooded roadways, turn around and seek an alternate route! The Flash Flood Watch applies to Stephenson, Winnebago, Ogle, Lee, Jo Daviess, Carroll, and Whiteside counties.

Showers and thunderstorms linger through Sunday morning. We will be a bit drier for the second half of the day, but still cloudy with a scattered rain chance. Temperatures tomorrow hang in the middle 70s.