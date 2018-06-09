Driver cited for DUI in DeKalb County crash

Two people are hospitalized after a crash in DeKalb County, Saturday night.

Officials say a vehicle was heading west on Gurler Road near Anderland Road around 11:30 at night, when the driver lost control went off the road and hit two trees.

Both the driver and the passenger were taken to Kishwaukee Hospital.

The DeKalb County Sheriff's Office says 26-year-old Mark Vaughn of Oshkosh, Wisconsin, was found to be under the influence of alcohol.

Deputies cited Vaughn for a DUI, along with driving in the wrong lane and operating an uninsured vehicle.