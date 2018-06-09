Hundreds participate in the 4th annual Overdose Awareness walk

Hundreds made their way to Sinnissippi Park Saturday morning for the 4th annual Overdose Awareness walk.

The walk is designed for families and friends who have lost someone to an overdose. The walk is also for those who are fighting addiction and looking for support. During the walk, organizers handed out pamphlets for those seeking help with addiction and information about Narcan as well.

Organizers say it's an important event for not only spreading awareness about overdoses, but also offering support.

"Every tear I have more families reach out to try to volunteer with us and it's sad because as soon as it hits home with someone, is when they start kicking into action, and I would really love if we could start kicking into action before that," Event Organizer, Rebecca Rogers said.

Organizers say over 200 people came out to talk today, one of the event's best turn outs.