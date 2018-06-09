Fuel spill at Chicago Rockford International Airport

Emergency teams respond to a fuel leak at the AAR building at the Chicago Rockford International Airport, Saturday morning.

Airport fire officials say around 10:45, a 767 plane in the AAR facility started to leak fuel.

By the time firefighters arrived, officials say employees had already started to stop the leak and keep it from getting to any drains.

Officials evacuated the building and shut down all power sources in the plane and building.

Rockford Fire Department's hazmat team also responded to the spill.

Four people had to be decontaminated for exposure to the jet fuel. Official say one person was taken to the hospital for further treatment.

Airport officials say the spill was contained and cleaned up.