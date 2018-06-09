Winnebago County Coroner: One woman is dead after a head-on collision in Roscoe

The Winnebago County Coroner says a 34 year-old woman is dead after a head on collision in Roscoe.

Early Saturday morning, just after midnight the Coroner's officer was called to the scene of a two car crash at Roscoe road and Gleasman road in Roscoe.

The Coroner's office says two SUV's were involved in a head-on collision, and one of the drivers was pronounced dead at the scene. The name of the 34 year-old woman is being held until family has been notified. This death is currently under investigation by the Winnebago County Coroner's officer.