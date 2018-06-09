Blackhawk Bank Hosts Blood Drive

Blackhawk Bank hosted a mobile blood drive Friday morning in its parking lot on North Perryville Road in Rockford.

Rock River Valley Blood Center helped the bank run the event. The blood center says summers are when they see the lowest levels of blood. That's because people are traveling, going on vacation, and there are more car crashes during the season.

Dozens of people stepped up to donate, something the blood center says will help them in this critical time.