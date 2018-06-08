Construction weeks away for Millennium Center project

Construction on a multimillion dollar hotel project in downtown Rockford is set to get underway in a matter of weeks, according to development officials.

"We're becoming a downtown destination for visitors from around the region," Byran Davis, the Vice President of Government Affairs and Community Engagement for SupplyCore, who helps oversee the project, says.

The developer, Joseph James Partners, says roughly 2 months from now, the $8 million Millennium Center Project on Madison and Chestnut Streets will begin the transformation into a a boutique hotel.

Part of that plan includes renovating the space into roughly 50 hotel rooms along with other amenities

"We wanna kinda make it a place where the community can come and enjoy themselves," Davis says.

While they're excited for what's to come, it's the area along Madison Street is what seals the deal.

"The Madison Street corridor is really becoming a key component in the resurgence in downtown Rockford along with the UW Health Sports Factory of course," Davis says.

With the growing number of tournaments and sports events drawing in more visitors, local businesses hope the new hotel will make those people roll in to their businesses too.

"If anyone says they're not excited about more foot traffic, then they're in the wrong business," Jarrod Hennis, the owner of the Rockford Art Deli says.

Developers say they hope to have that hotel open by next spring.

