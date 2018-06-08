Mercyhealth adds Top Performers to arsenal

Tim Bailey started Top Performers, an athletic training company, 13 years ago. He recently sold the business to Mercyhealth, and operates out of Sportscore Two in Loves Park.

"They saw what we were doing here in Rockford," Bailey said of Mercyhealth. "They saw that we were the major horse, so to speak, here in the market. [They] liked some of the things we were doing."

Bailey has worked with professional athletes such as Dean Lowry, Fred VanVleet and Jake Smolinski over the years. He works with athletes as young as eight years old. Bailey values his relationships with all of his clients, especially the pros who have stuck with him as they have developed into high caliber talents.

"Continually working with some of the guys in the pros now, it means a lot," Bailey said. "That says something about Top Performers and what we do, how we do it and how we will continue to do it."

Bailey says combining his resources with those of Mercyhealth will only help the business grow, and help area athletes improve and stay injury-free.