Isolated rain, storms linger tonight and Saturday night

While there will be plenty of dry time, pesky rain chances remain in the forecast both Friday and Saturday nights.

Rain and pop-up t-storms will be widely scattered Friday evening and early Friday night. Quick downpours are possible with any storm that pops up. The weather slowly dries out late overnight for the spots seeing rain. Since the storms are widely scattered, most locations will stay dry.

Most of Saturday will be dry, warm, and humid. Starting late Saturday evening, a complex of thunderstorms may enter the Stateline. These could bring stronger storms and heavy rainfall at times. Hail and gusty winds may be threats as well. Since the storms are coming through overnight, make sure your weather radio is ready and turned on to wake you up, just in case. The storms should be gone by Sunday morning.

There is still a light chance for showers on Sunday as a front lingers in the region, but for now, this looks to stay south of the Stateline, keeping dry weather in place. Next week may feature rain Tuesday and Thursday.

Keep our Interactive Radar open on your browser this weekend to keep track of the rain.