Winnebago County hosting free tire drop-off event

Do you have some old tires to get rid of? You can, at an event this weekend.

The Winnebago County Health Department is hosting a tire recycling drive on Saturday, June 9 from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m.

The tire drive is at the Rock River Water Reclamation District, 3333 Kishwaukee St., Rockford, IL 61109.

You can bring up to 36 tires for the event.

The tire drop-off is free. However, you do need to fill out a pre-registration form. CLICK HERE for the form.