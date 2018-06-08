Woman sentenced to prison for deadly hit and run

A Rockford woman will spend 12 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections for her role in a crash that killed a pedestrian.



The Winnebago County State's Attorney's Office says Jami Grey was sentenced to 12 years in prison after pleading guilty to leaving the scene of an accident involving death.



Officials say on July 5, 2015, Rockford Police responded to a crash on Auburn Street. When they got there, they found Marvin King unresponsive. King was taken to an area hospital, where he later died. During an investigation, police found a truck with right side damage to it. Grey later admitted to swerving off the roadway and striking King with her truck.



Grey will also be on mandatory supervised release for 2 years once she is released from prison.