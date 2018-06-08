Pre-cut melons from Walmart linked to Illinois Salmonella outbreak

A Salmonella outbreak has Illinois health officials warning you about pre-cut melons.

The Illinois Department of Public Health is urging people to not eat pre-cut melon from any Walmart store in Illinois. This warning includes melon in prepared fruit salads. If you bought pre-cut melon from Walmart, IDPH says you should throw it out right away.

Six cases of Salmonella have been reported in Illinois. It's part of a multi-state outbreak where 60 cases from five states (Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Missouri and Ohio) have been reported, according to the Centers for Disease Control.

Illinois cases range in age from 23 to 87 years old and have been reported in all regions of the state.

Symptoms of Salmonella include diarrhea, fever and abdominal cramps 12 to 72 hours after eating contaminated food. The illness usually lasts 4 to 7 days.

If you think you're experiencing symptoms, you're asked to call your doctor.

Public health officials say Walmart has already removed pre-cut melons from its shelves.