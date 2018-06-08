Suspect in Dixon High School shooting to stand trial in August

Jury selection in the case against a student accused of opening fire at Dixon High School is set for Aug. 20.



The suspect, 19-year-old Mathew Milby, has pleaded not guilty. He appeared in court again Friday by video conference. When asked if he understood everything, he replied to the judge, "Yes sir."



Police say Milby brought a semi-automatic rifle to Dixon High School last month while seniors were practicing for their high school graduation.



He is now charged with aggravated discharge of a a weapon after exchanging gunfire with school resource Officer Mark Dallas.



Milby was the only person injured in the incident. He is in custody at the Lee County jail without bail until trial.