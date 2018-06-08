Jerry Seinfeld coming to Rockford

Long time comedian and actor Jerry Seinfeld is coming to Rockford.

He will be performing at the Coronado Performing Arts Theater on August 3rd at 7 p.m.

Seinfeld's latest projects include the Emmy nominated web series, "Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee" and his Netflix special "Jerry Before Seinfeld."

Tickets go on sale Friday, June 15th at 10 a.m.

Tickets will be available for purchase at Ticketmaster.com, over the phone at 815- 968-5222, or at the BMO Harris Bank Center box office. The Coronado PAC box office is closed for the summer, but will be open the night of the event.