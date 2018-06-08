Rockford man okay after home invasion

A Rockford man is okay after his home was invaded last night.
Rockford police say they responded to a local hospital for a victim of a home invasion. The victim told police that he had a language barrier with the suspects. When the victim didn't respond or understand the suspects demands, the suspects hit him multiple times with the butt end of a handgun.
The victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries from the invasion. Rockford police say they're looking for two suspects in this incident.
Anyone with information is asked to call Rockford police.
