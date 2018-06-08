Mercyhealth to hire 400 people for both hospital locations

Mercyhealth will hire four hundred people by this time next year.

In seven months, its new hospital on Riverside will open.

However, the health system is hiring for both of its hospital locations.

Jobs in nursing, therapy, pharmacy and other health care positions are open. So are engineering, maintenance and other security jobs.

"I think this is going to be so beneficial for the community, adding additional jobs in to the community. And for a variety of different backgrounds, and different experience levels." said Kathy Adams with the Mercyhealth System.

Here are the hiring fairs you need to know about:

- Thursday, June 14th from 1:30 to 5 p.m.

- Tuesday, August 14th from 9 a.m. to noon

- Tuesday, October 9th from 1:30 to 5 p.m.

Each hiring event is at the Mercyhealth Hospital on North Rockton Avenue.

