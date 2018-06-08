Rockford man arrested in Belvidere

The Belvidere-Boone County Metro Narcotics unit made an arrest last night.
23-year-old Tyrice Morgan of Rockford was arrested and is accused of dealing multiple drugs which included heroin. Investigators say they found crack cocaine and money as well as heroin.
Morgan is in the Boone County Jail awaiting trial, he faces up to 60 years in prison if he's convicted.
