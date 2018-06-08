Firefighters battle South Beloit house fire

Multiple fire crews responded to a two alarm house fire in South Beloit Friday morning.

The call came in just after 4 o'clock in the 16000 block of Misty Meadow Lane.

South Beloit Fire led the charge when heavy flames were scene coming from the roof of the home when they arrived.

Four people and two pets live in the house and all of them were safely evacuated before fire crews got there.

Officials say they had the fire put out within 20 minutes and contained fire damage to the main level of the home.

Smoke damage was present throughout the house and damage is estimated at $60,000.

Fire officials have deemed the house unlivable at this time.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.