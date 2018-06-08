Local businesses in Freeport banding together for fireworks display

Earlier this week the City of Freeport announced that it was canceling it's annual Fourth of July fireworks display due to lack of funding.

Today, the city announced that several local business owners have come together to make the display a possibility this year. The owners have formed a group called Light the Night Freedom Fest which is set to take place on July 7th at the Stephenson County Fairgrounds.

This year the event will only include a fireworks display but members of the group say there are plans to grow the event as early as next year. Additions to the festivities could include a parade, community festival with music, food and other family friendly event.