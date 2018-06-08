Transform Rockford Launches Great Neighborhoods Project

Great neighborhoods. That's what Transform Rockford hopes to achieve with a new initiative.

The group launched its Great Neighborhoods project on Thursday. Transform Rockford created a resource guide for neighborhoods to share what makes the different parts of Rockford great, including attractions and historical sites. The goal is to attract people to explore all parts of Rockford and unite the community.

"We don't really tell people how great a community we have to live in," Transform Rockford Great Neighborhoods Coordinator Gary W. Anderson said. "It's a great place to visit. We do a great job of that. But we need to be doing more about why you should be living here. We got great jobs in this community, but we also have a great place to live."

Transform Rockford also presented a new website. It features a map with the websites of 15 neighborhoods. Anderson says the group is working on adding 20 to 30 more neighborhoods on the map.