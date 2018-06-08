Rotary Club of Rockford Presents Service Above Self Awards

The Rotary Club of Rockford recognized multiple members of the community on Thursday by presenting its Service Above Self Awards.

Six people received an award at Thursday's ceremony, which took place at Memorial Hall. Each of the winners are involved with work in the community. Some of the organizations today's winners are involved in include the Jubilee Center, Midway Village Museum, and Rockford Promise.

"I think for our community we are fortunate to have these individuals contributing their time and talent," Service Above Self Committee Chair Dr. Joan Kole said.

Thursday marked the 50th year the Rotary Club of Rockford has handed out these awards.

