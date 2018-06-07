Wet start to the weekend possible with Friday rain

A few rounds of scattered showers and thunderstorms may get the weekend off to a wet start. The rain is needed after a dry spring and early summer.

Friday starts out with a chance for isolated to scattered showers early in the morning. These will mostly likely pop up around sunrise, and exit by the middle of the morning. Most locations look to stay dry, but a few spots may see a quick downpour during the morning.

In the afternoon to evening, if the atmosphere is able to recharge enough from the morning chance for storms, isolated to scattered showers and storms develop. These will mostly be south of I-88. This window could feature stronger storms, with gusty winds and hail in the mix.

Later on into the weekend, the weather looks to stay mostly dry. The stationary front, which will help focus rain chances this weekend, looks to be mostly south of our area. This should keep showers and storms away, but there is a lingering chance as the boundary may work a little northward.

Currently, Rockford is almost 1" below average for June, and 3 1/2" below average since March 1st. Only 1/4" has been recorded over the last 2 weeks. While abnormally dry to drought conditions have not materialized yet, if the dry weather continues longer into the summer, these conditions may develop.