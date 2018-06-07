All faiths invited for Ramadan dinner in Rockford

It's the last week of Ramadan and people of all faiths came together to break bread with Muslims in Rockford.

All were invited to a special gathering at the Muslim Community Center and Mosque. During Ramadan, Muslims fast throughout the day. On Thursday night they held a feast to share with their neighbors. It's a tradition done every year by the group to not only educate people about Ramada but also to say thank you.

"We love the city we love the state and the people of Rockford have always been very kind to us so it's very important to us that we all come together and when you eat together and pray together, you live happily together," said Shahid Naseer, President of the Muslim Association of Greater Rockford.

The last day of Ramadan is June 14.